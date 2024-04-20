Daniel Farke tells Leeds United supporters: 'Believe me, it feels much better if you're a believer'

One point from three games which have left Leeds on the outside of the Championship’s automatic promotion places has tested the nerve of supporters.

Second-placed Leicester City have the chance to extend that gap, and fourth-placed Southampton to pull level on points from the same games before Leeds play at Middlesbrough on Monday.

But manager Farke says he has confidence in his team to win promotion – be it automatically or via the play-offs – and has called on supporters to take the share his optimism.

"I don't want to copy anyone but I think it was my fellow German Jurgen Klopp when he joined Liverpool who said once, 'We have to start this process to become believers, not doubters,' and this is more less what I would like to invite everyone who is connected with Leeds United to do," said Farke, who will be without the injured Connor Roberts for the next two matches at least.

"These lads have done so fantastically and the key people at this club have taken us from a really difficult situation 10 months ago to this position with an exciting young team with lots of potential.

“We are on the right path and developing so much in the right direction.

“These lads deserve so much backing and so much trust and I would like to invite everyone to be a believer – that we can make a perfect season either by using the first bullet by climbing into the top two or if not by the second bullet of the play-offs.

“I'm looking forward to planning a bit earlier and having a more relaxed summer but if not we'll go for the play-offs.

“I believe we can do this and we'll go for it.

“If you chose to stay a doubter and moan and be pessimistic, don't worry, we'll go for it anyway but believe me, it feels much better if you're a believer.

“This young group needs backing, needs trust and support and deserves it.