History bodes very well for Leeds United's chances of staying in the Premier League, but manager Daniel Farke says his time at Elland Road has told him to be wary of assuming his team cannot buck the trend.

The Whites are at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday for their 10th Premier League game this season looking to add to their 11 points.

Not since Manchester City in 2000-01 has a newly-promoted side been relegated after such a start.

It is cause for optimism but not complacency says Farke, who has been bitten before.

"I would be a bit more relaxed if we had all the points that we deserve," he argued when the history was put to him.

"We should be on 15, 16, 17 perhaps already. Then the sun would shine even more.

"The most important thing is performances are good.

"We are on a good path, but it's also not a guarantee.

GROWING: Daniel James is pushing for a first Leeds United start since injuring his ankle (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"If we stopped winning points right now, 11 points won't be enough. We probably need nine wins, perhaps even 10. To already be on three and also a few draws is good.

"But we have to keep going. It's never a guarantee that you will stay up just because it has always happened so far in the past.

"We were the first team not automatically promoted after winning 90 points in the Championship a few years ago.

"I've never experienced in my life with Leeds United that we do anything easy. So I also expect also some challenges and tough times.

HEARTBREAK: Ilia Gruev, Jaidon Anthony and Willy Gnonto come to terms with Leeds United missing out on promotion despite winning 90 points in 2023-24 (Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"We have to ride the momentum further on and keep going because nothing is secured yet."

Farke's point is a slightly semantic one as Sunderland also lost the 1998 play-off final after winning 90 points in a regular second-tier season, but then it was branded as Division One. Still, it does little if anything to undermine his cautious argument.

Farke was speaking on his 49th birthday, allowing him to joke "I'm a proper 49er now" in a nod to the club's owners, 49ers Enterprises.

It also drew contrasts with his opposite number on Saturday, compatriot Fabian Hurzeler, who is 32.

"It's extraordinary to be at this level at this young age," commented Farke. "Credit to him, his quality and his potential as manager.

"When he was in charge of St Pauli in Germany I played a friendly against him and you could tell there was proper handwriting (a reflection of his own personality) in this team. I always love managers and coaches where you really see their handwriting.

"You could tell even a few years ago that he's a big talent full of potential as a manager.

"(At 32) I had just finished my playing career. Perhaps I played a bit too long instead of becoming a coach in my late 20s.

"We've met on a few occasions. It's always great to have a little chat with him, but it's not like on a weekly basis we are on the telephone.

"But it's always good because he's a very intelligent young man and a really good manager."

Leeds are in good health ahead of the game, with left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson recovered from a bruised back and forward Willy Gnonto back in training after hernia surgery to give his manager a full squad to choose from.

Gnonto will not start, but could be on the bench on the south coast.

“He's definitely not a topic (option) for the starting line-up after being out so long,” said Farke. "We will see if we take him with us to the game. There's lots of competition at the moment, no one is missing."

Daniel James is closer to a first start having made two substitute appearances since recovering from an ankle injury.

"You can see him growing on the training pitch,” said Farke.

"He's sharp in training and works really hard. He is focussed and concentrated.