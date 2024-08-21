Daniel Farke's update on Leeds United's injury and transfer positions ahead of Sheffield Wednesday derby

Max Wober is Leeds United's only injury doubt for Friday's game at Sheffield Wednesday, but the Whites will have none of the reinforcements manager Daniel Farke is hoping for.

The sales of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville have left the Whites light on numbers as the prepare to face an Owls side whose opening two league games have both ended 4-0, one in their favour, one against.

Farke will be pushing hard for new faces – in midfield and at full-back as well as the positions the £65m pair vacated – once the game is over, but is resigned to not getting any before then.

"We've had many exits, that's definitely a fact and we've lost many of our key players," he reflected.

"(But) we had some really good incomings, for example the permanent signing of Joe Rodon, also Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell, really good characters and good players for us but we definitely need to bring a few players in and there's still a lot of work to do, that's for sure.

"I know we will need to play the next game without new signings then hopefully in the next week we can do some business so we have one, perhaps two games (Hull City visit Elland Road the afternoon after the transfer deadline) where we don't have the support of new signings but we still have a proper group to be ready to win points in these two games. This is my task.

"I know we need a few additions to be competitive but right now with the boys who are here we will try to be as successful as possible, at least in the next games, perhaps the next two games, then I'm quite sure we will have much better group."

The good news for Farke is that with one possible exception, all the players he does have are fit for what he expects to be a very tough game against a team stewing on a 4-0 defeat at Sunderland on Sunday.

CONCERNS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is anxious for new recruits but confident he will get them

"The only question is Max Wober because his calf problem hasn't eased up," he revealed. "We had to take him out of training and it will be a late decision but I would say he is more or the only question mark.

"Against Sheffield we know we need a complex side. They've done brilliantly in the second half of last season, (to pull off) more or less a mission impossible with a great run to stay in this league. They had a really good start with an impressive home win against Plymotunb and a cup away win at Hull

"I don't like the last result at Sunderland, if I’m honest, because after such a result you look under every stone of what you can do slightly different.

"They will be highly motivated on Friday, a Yorkshire derby, floodlights on, spotlight game, to show a reaction to this result. It will be a difficult game because thy are a side that anyway play with intensity and spirit and togetherness and I think they will show this in this game even more.

"We have to be ready for this but also to make sure we bring our strengths into the game.