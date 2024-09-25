Elland Road development essential for Leeds United to catch-up but they must tread carefully - Stuart Rayner

Elland Road's West Stand is symbolic of Leeds United – left behind, a shadow of past glories.

It was built in 1957, before the innovative Don Revie transformed the Peacocks into the Whites, and one of England's great football clubs. Now Leeds rely more on their history and fanbase than what happens on a patch of grass there long before them to cling to that status.

Upgrading Elland Road with new west and north stands is only part of restoring former glories, but one that cannot be put off much longer.

Leeds are lucky to have the space for a feasible elite football stadium, meaning they can progress without abandoning their history. But it needs sensitivity and shrewdness.

That they have a 26,000 waiting list for season tickets in a 37,000 stadium is enough reason to announce ambitions – detailed plans are still to come – to expand their 127-year-old ground's capacity to 53,000.

Notable by its absence was a timeline, or a breakdown of how many extra seats will go to real fans. It was something chief executive Angus Kinnear was cagey about when talking to The Square Ball podcast.

But after years of prevarication something must be done or Leeds risk slipping further behind.

In 1992 they were English champions, gearing up to host Euro 96 at the country’s fourth biggest club stadium, just ahead of nearby venue Hillsborough. This plan will take them from 13th to around eighth.

ATMOSPHERE: Leeds United cannot afford to loose Elland Road's atmosphere in the race to expand

Capacities are far from the be-all and end-all – that 11,379-seater Bournemouth have picked off Leeds players in recent seasons shows that.

Being in the Premier League is what it is all about. Its television money – even in parachute payments – is a bigger deal than bums on stadium seats, with Deloitte estimating matchday revenue will only make up 15 per cent of what top-flight clubs bring in this season.

But when clubs are looking for edges, gate receipts still matter.

Manchester City are expanding to over 60,000. Across town, United are mulling a new home, like Chelsea. Everton are building one, Tottenham Hotspur’s is only five years-old. Crystal Palace plan to add 8,300 seats to Selhurst Park, Fulham's swanky 8,000 capacity Riverside Stand is finally due to be completed this year and Liverpool expanded the Anfield Road End last season.

EXTENSION: Liverpool have added new capacity to the Anfield Road Stand

Leeds' previous regime – of which the current owners were near-equal partners – also had expansion plans but were unwilling to start until three years of top-flight cash was banked. At the end of year three, the Whites were relegated.

When former Sheffield United owner Kevin McCabe spoke to The Yorkshire Post recently he lamented Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud's failure to follow through on his plans to expand Bramall Lane's capacity to 44,000. Given the prince cannot compete financially at the top level as it is, would the outlay have been a good idea?

The noises are that until Leeds are back in the big league, only preparatory work will happen, although £10m of that is promised. But the three-year wait has been dropped.

When last in the Premier League UEFA ranked Leeds Europe’s 16th most popular club but they are not punching that weight, 28th for matchday revenue.

TOP VENUE: When Hillsborough hosted Denmark at Euro 96, Sheffield had one of the country's best football stadia

But upwardly-mobile Leeds is not London, where Palace chairman Steve Parish is expecting the new-look Selhurst with its extra 3,000 premium seats to bring in £20m to £30m more per season.

And Elland Road is a living stadium, not just a place of business.

As well as being careful not to price out fans, Leeds have to be wary of not muffling them. That a firm has looked at the acoustics of the new stands is an important tick. It is not just money where Leeds need to look for advantages, but making the most of their bear-pit atmosphere.

Yorkshire as a whole needs a top-end football ground again.

That England's biggest county is not hosting the 2028 European Championships is a huge pity. That it has nowhere worthy of being part of the conversation is a disgrace.

It is cannot be pinned on anti-Yorkshire bias, but on-field decline.

Hillsborough will tick into a quarter of a century without the Premier League money it needs to be modernised. The horrific events of 1989 played its part too, but its decline is mainly a footballing issue.

That the only time rugby league's Super League Grand Final came this side of the Pennines was when it was behind closed doors at Hull City in 2020 is not a great look either and with the possibility of Old Trafford becoming a building site and the likelihood of Manchester United anyway reaching a capacity which would outgrow the showpiece, there could be an event to fight for.

The Broad Acres has some high-end smaller venues – Doncaster Rovers will host England's Under-20s next month, Hull have welcomed the Under-21s. Rotherham United have hosted junior teams and the last Women's Euros (as did Sheffield United).