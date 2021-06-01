England’s unlucky seven - Why Sheffield United, Leeds United, Bradford City and York City fans will be interested in this

A young gives his verdict on Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Three Lions boss initially called up 33 players due to several fitness doubts and with a large chunk involved in the Champions League and Europa League finals last week, but that group has now been trimmed.

Here, we take a look at the seven players to miss out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Illan Meslier, Ben White, Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Roberts with the Championship trophy at Elland Road. Picture Tony Johnson

Nick Pope’s injury opened the door for a new face to be selected as third-choice goalkeeper, but the nod went to another player who suffered relegation this season, Sam Johnstone. Ramsdale, like the West Brom custodian, was a busy man between the sticks and produced some strong displays for Sheffield United, but was edged out by a rival who was with the England camp in March.

Ben White (Brighton)

The 23-year-old former Leeds United defender was a surprise inclusion in Southgate’s bigger group, but was rewarded for an impressive debut season in the top flight. The centre-back had also impressed during Leeds’ promotion-winning campaign two years ago with his flexibility viewed as a big asset. While White is adept in a back three or back four, it was always expected this tournament was a little too early.

Ben Godfrey (Everton)

England hopeful Ben Godfrey.

York-born Godfrey’s versatility may have made him a tempting choice for the Three Lions boss, who would have been aware of the defender due to his rise through the England age groups. A regular with the Under-21s, he played twice at their European Championship in March and caught the eye across several positions for Everton. His lack of experience compared to his rivals at centre-back would have counted against him.

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

The dead-ball specialist has been in and around the England camp since Southgate took over but was not taken to the World Cup three years ago and has missed out again. While the Saints captain scored during the fixtures back in March, he has ultimately paid the price for Jordan Henderson’s return to fitness and the emergence of Kalvin Phillips of Leeds.

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

A successful loan with West Ham got the playmaker’s season back on track and he earned a place in Southgate’s most recent squad, but the national team manager did admit the United ace was “lucky” to be involved with injuries elsewhere opening up a space. While Lingard finished the campaign with nine goals, too much competition in the attacking areas has seen him drop out.

Ollie Watkins

Perhaps the unluckiest of the seven to miss out with England only taking two centre forwards, Watkins enjoyed a memorable international debut in March when he netted on his debut against San Marino and struck 14 times during his first campaign in the Premier League. But the former Brentford striker has not made the cut with more versatile options in attack selected instead.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)