Everton dealt two fresh injury blows ahead of Leeds United clash but will be bolstered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return

The duo were both withdrawn in the first half as the Toffees were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Mina came off after 35 minutes and manager Frank Lampard expects him to be sidelined for around two months with a quad problem.

Gray's - who sustained a hip issue - injury is not as serious but it will rule him out of the visit of Leeds while Fabian Delph remains a couple of weeks from full fitness.

Everton will have striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in their squad tomorrow afternoon, with his last appearance coming on January 22.

"Yerry Mina is an unfortunate injury which will probably be between 8-10 weeks," he told the media on Friday afternoon.

"Gray won't be fit for Leeds, hoping he'll be back for next week.

INJURY BLOW: For Everton, with Yerry Mina, left, expected to be out for around two months. Picture: Getty Images.

"Delph is a couple of weeks away, Calvert-Lewin is in the squad for tomorrow."

Of how he will cope with the absences, Lampard added: "We've got options. They're two big injuries for us at centre back but we have players there to step up.

"They're becoming tight and you always want to have a full squad, yeah we might have to adjust but we have to dig in."

Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko and Tom Davies (hamstring) remain unavailable for Everton.