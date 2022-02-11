Everton dealt two fresh injury blows ahead of Leeds United clash but will be bolstered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return

Everton will be without Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Goodison Park.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 2:07 pm

The duo were both withdrawn in the first half as the Toffees were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Mina came off after 35 minutes and manager Frank Lampard expects him to be sidelined for around two months with a quad problem.

Gray's - who sustained a hip issue - injury is not as serious but it will rule him out of the visit of Leeds while Fabian Delph remains a couple of weeks from full fitness.

Everton will have striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in their squad tomorrow afternoon, with his last appearance coming on January 22.

"Yerry Mina is an unfortunate injury which will probably be between 8-10 weeks," he told the media on Friday afternoon.

"Gray won't be fit for Leeds, hoping he'll be back for next week.

INJURY BLOW: For Everton, with Yerry Mina, left, expected to be out for around two months. Picture: Getty Images.

"Delph is a couple of weeks away, Calvert-Lewin is in the squad for tomorrow."

Of how he will cope with the absences, Lampard added: "We've got options. They're two big injuries for us at centre back but we have players there to step up.

"They're becoming tight and you always want to have a full squad, yeah we might have to adjust but we have to dig in."

Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko and Tom Davies (hamstring) remain unavailable for Everton.

Meanwhile, Leeds will again be without Junior Firpo at Everton because of a hamstring injury. No fresh injuries have been reported at Elland Road from their 3-3 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

