Ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Chelsea star made favourite for EFL managerial vacancy

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been made the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Crawley Town following the departure of Matthew Etherington.

By Ben McKenna
7 hours ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 11:07am

Crawley and Etherington parted ways after just 32 days to leave the club searching for their third permanent manager of the League Two season. Hasselbaink has been out of work since leaving Burton Albion in September.

The ex-Leeds United man has had spells in charge of QPR, Northampton Town and Royal Antwerp while he had two stints as manager at Burton. The 50-year-old enjoyed a fine playing career having played for the Whites, as well as the likes of Middlesbrough, Atlético Madrid and Chelsea.

He finished his playing career with Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City. He made 288 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 127 goals and providing 58 assists. He won the Golden Boot during his time with Leeds in the 1998-99 campaign before winning the award for a second time in 2000-01 with Chelsea.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Former Footballer and TV Pundit, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
When he resigned as Burton boss earlier this season, he did so with the club bottom of League One. He said off his departure: "I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy.”

Next Crawley Town manager odds (correct as of 9.15am, December 30, 2022)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 6/1

Kenny Jackett – 8/1

Marc Bircham – 8/1

David Artell – 10/1

Graham Alexander – 12/1

Liam Manning – 12/1

Paul Tisdale – 12/1

Steve Morison – 14/1

Darren Ferguson – 16/1

Sol Campbell – 16/1

Lee Bowyer – 16/1

Nigel Adkins – 16/1