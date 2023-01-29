For the fourth round it was wedged in on the Sunday afternoon of third-round weekend.
But the fifth round draw is back in its usual slot. And Leeds United are already there after beating Accrington 3-1 on Saturday, while Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Fleetwood and face a reply next week.
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?
The draw takes place on Monday, January 30 shortly after 7pm.
What TV channel is the FA Cup fifth round draw on?
The draw will be shown live on BBC One during the One Show.
Can I live stream the draw?
Yes, fans will be able to stream the draw live on the BBC website. Alternatively, it will be streamed live on the Emirates FA Cup's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.
What are the ball numbers?
1 Tottenham Hotspur2 Southampton3 Wrexham or Sheffield United4 Ipswich Town or Burnley5 Manchester United6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town7 Derby County or West Ham United8 Stoke City or Stevenage9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City10 Leicester City11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town12 Manchester City13 Bristol City14 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool15 Fulham or Sunderland16 Leeds United