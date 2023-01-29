The FA Cup’s fourth-round weekend is well and truly underway, but when is the fifth round draw?

For the fourth round it was wedged in on the Sunday afternoon of third-round weekend.

But the fifth round draw is back in its usual slot. And Leeds United are already there after beating Accrington 3-1 on Saturday, while Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Fleetwood and face a reply next week.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

Leeds United's Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra (L) celebrates scoring the team's third goal in their FA Cup win at Accrington (Picture: Getty Images)

The draw takes place on Monday, January 30 shortly after 7pm.

What TV channel is the FA Cup fifth round draw on?

The draw will be shown live on BBC One during the One Show.

Can I live stream the draw?

Scott Robertson of Fleetwood Town battles for possession with Mallik Wilks of Sheffield Wednesday during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Yes, fans will be able to stream the draw live on the BBC website. Alternatively, it will be streamed live on the Emirates FA Cup's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

What are the ball numbers?