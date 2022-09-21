Former Chelsea and Man City midfielder Shaun Wright-Phillips picks out the three Leeds United players who have impressed him most this season

The United States international duo have enjoyed positive starts to life at Elland Road, having joined from Red Bull Salzbug and RB Leipzig this summer.

The pair have featured in all six of Leeds’ Premier League games, with Jesse Marsch’s side 11th in the table with eight points.

Wright-Phillips, who had two spells at Manchester City during his playing career – as well as stints at Chelsea and QPR, has also been impressed by Rodrigo’s start to the season.

The Spaniard dislocated his shoulder at the end of August in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Elland Road. Prior to that, he had scored four goals and provided one assist as he played a pivotal role in the Whites’ fine start to the season.

The ex-Premier League midfielder also hailed the job Jesse Marsch has done since being appointed at Leeds.

“I think he's done a great job. The signing of Brenden Aaronson was one I didn't see coming, if I'm totally honest, but when I've seen him play, he's adapted to the Premier League so quickly,” Wright-Phillips, who finished his career in the USA with Phoenix Rising FC, told ThePuntersPage.

Tyler Adams has been a regular for Leeds since his switch from RB Leipzig. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

“He's been one of the main players for Leeds so far this season, and of course, they’ve brought in Tyler Adams as well, who I know very well.

“He's been fantastic since he came in too. He doesn’t intend on being another Kalvin Phillips or playing that role, but he plays an important, necessary role that every team needs.

"He snuffs out danger, breaks up play, and gives the ball to the players who can make things happen.

“Rodrigo is another who was flying at the start of the season before his injury, which will be a big plus for them, considering Patrick Bamford's own injury issues and being in and out of the team.

Shaun Wright-Phillips has been impressed by Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Rodrigo this season. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

“On the whole, Jesse Marsch has done really well, with Leeds still playing with the same intensity that they showed under Marcelo Bielsa.