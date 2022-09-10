Government issues updated guidance ahead of Man United v Leeds United and Premier League fixtures for Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal following update on Queen's funeral
All Premier League fixtures could go ahead next weekend with the Government intending to issue the same guidance to sporting bodies following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
All professional football in England was postponed this weekend out of respect following the passing of the long-serving monarch on Thursday.
WATCH: Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates the Queen ahead of England v South Africa.
Government guidance issued on Friday left the decision to postpone or cancel events and fixtures in the hands of the governing bodies, with those that decided to proceed encouraged to, as a mark of respect, hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem as well as wearing black armbands.
The Premier League and EFL opted to postpone games while other sports, such as cricket, both codes of rugby and golf, decided to play on while paying tribute to the Queen.
The guidance also recommended not holding any fixtures on the day of the state funeral. The day of the Queen’s funeral has been confirmed as a bank holiday after approval by King Charles III.
The date of the state funeral has not yet been announced but it is expected to take place on Monday September 19.
The bank holiday confirmation came when the King approved an order during a meeting of the Accession Council where he was formally declared head of state.
Leeds are due to face Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday and a spokesperson for the The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has said that the Government’s guidance will remain the same regarding the postponement of fixtures – effectively giving the go ahead for fixtures to resume.
"Our guidance will stay the same," the spokesperson told Football.London.
"There's no obligation to cancel as far as the government is concerned. But it's ultimately up to the Premier League and EFL to make those decisions."
As things stand, all midweek EFL games are expected to go ahead. A decision has not been made on next weekend’s football fixtures but that choice will remain with the Premier League and Football League.