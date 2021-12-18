Graeme Souness brands Leeds United an 'absolute shambles' in defeat to Arsenal

The game was over as a contest at half time as the Gunners went into the interval with a 3-0 lead courtesy of two goals from Gabriel Martinelli and another from Bukayo Saka.

After shipping seven goals at Manchester City on Tuesday night, another four goals conceded leaves Marcelo Bielsa' s side with the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League.

The Whites were missing 10 players against Arsenal, with defender Diego Llorente forced to miss the fixture after contracting Covid-19.

HEAVY DEFEAT: Leeds United's Tyler Roberts is captured displaying his frustration during the Whites' defeat against Arsenal. Picture: Getty Images.

Despite their absentees, Souness pulled no punches in his assessment of Leeds's first-half defensive display

"They play like they are on the school playground," he said.

He continued: "Leeds are an absolute shambles.

"I know they have got injuries and young players in but the way they are being asked to play means you are not going to win games in the Premier League."

BRUTAL ASSESSMENT: From Graeme Souness, right, on Leeds United's display against Arsenal. Picture: Getty Images.

A Raphinha penalty - won by Joe Gelhardt - restored hope for Leeds with 15 minutes to play but that was extinguished when Emile Smith-Rowe rounded off the victory for Arsenal in the latter stages.

The Gunners had 21 shots in total as Souness said at full time: "Arsenal will never have an easier away game this year

"That first half they could have scored six or seven goals. They took their foot of the accelerator in the second half and won easily."

Jermaine Beckford was also in the Sky Sports studio and highlighted Leeds's long injury list when looking at their performance.

He pointed out: "You're missing your captain [Liam] Cooper, [Diego] Llorente, Kalvin Phillips in centre mid and Patrick Bamford up top, to name just a few.