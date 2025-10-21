Harry Gray latest in long family line to sign Leeds United contract
Harry Gray has signed his first professional contract at Leeds United.
He follows brother Archie, dad Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie, all of whom played for the Whites.
Harry made his debut as a 16-year-old substitute in last season's 6-0 home win over Stoke City.
The striker has been involved in Premier League matchday squads this season, but has not made it onto the field in a senior game since.
Gray is also an England under-18 international.
The length of his contract has not been disclosed, other than to say it is a "long-term deal".