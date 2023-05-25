Highly-rated coach Leeds United targeted to replace Jesse Marsch rules out summer move

Arne Slot has committed himself to another season at Feyenoord three months after turning down the Leeds United job.

At the time Leeds were confident they would be able to come back and get one of them in the summer but circumstances have changed considerably since.

Leeds – who instead made the short-term appointment of Javi Gracia, then sacked him for the even shorter-term choice of Sam Allardyce – have since sacked the director of football who led the search, Victor Orta, and could be set for a change of chairman this summer.

Meanwhile, Slot has won the Eredivise with Feyenoord, attracting the interest of managerless Tottenham Hotspur.

But the 44-year-old announced on Thursday he plans to stay where he is. He is in talks over a contract extension.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me," he said.

CHAMPION: Arne Slot has committed to Feyenoord

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not – and there has not been – transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

Former Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been Spurs's second caretaker manager since the sacking of Antonio Conte in March.

