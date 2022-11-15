The 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar on November 20, and a number of Yorkshire-based players will be hoping to be involved. For some the chances are better than others.

The Premier League goes on hold for the entire tournament, the first to take place during a European season. Championship games resume on the weekend of December 10/11, when the quarter-finals take place. Those divisions lower in the pyramid will play through the competition.

For some, the confidence boost of playing in the world's biggest football tournament will do wonders for their morale when they return, but plenty a club manager will be quietly hoping some of their star turns fall just short of making the 26-man squads.

So who are the players from our clubs likely to be involved and who are those keeping their fingers crossed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmed

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams (Leeds United and United States of America)

Leeds United’s midfield summer signings are mainstays of Gregg Berhalter's squad and regulars for the Whites too so their selections were pretty much nailed on. They have a fight on with England and Wales to be involved beyond the group stage, however.

Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United and Denmark)

Advertisement Hide Ad

USA TODAY: Leeds United's Tyler Adams is an important part of the national team set-up

As a regular for club and country who earned rave reviews – not least from his club manager, Jesse Marsch – for his performance against France's Kylian Mbappe in the last Nations League break, the right-back’s selection was pretty much guaranteed. He will face Mbappe again in the group stage, along with Tunisia and Australia.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United and Senegal)

The Blades striker made his international debut in the summer and has continued his good form at club level since, with nine goals this season. With the Netherlands in the group but a good chance of making the knockouts, he has a lot to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough and Australia)

INJURY BLOW: Japan's Yuta Nakayama has been ruled out for the entire season with an Achilles injury

The Middlesbrough midfielder has made the cut for the Socceroos to play in the game group as Kristensen’s Denmark.

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town and Wales)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular squad member for the past year and a must-pick at club level, his selection was widely expected.

Adam Davies (Sheffield United and Wales)

WORLD CUP HOPE: But Hull City's Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is recovering from a torn hamstring

The goalkeeper is a valued member of the Wales squad. If things go well, the Blades may have to do without him at home to Huddersfield on December 10, although as second-choice goalkeeper, it should not be a huge issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel James (Leeds United, on loan at Fulham, and Wales)The Hull-born winger is out of sight, out of mind from a Leeds perspective but not Wales manager Rob Page’s.

Out

Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town and Japan)

Advertisement Hide Ad

No sooner was Huddersfield's centre-back/left-back named in Japan’s 26 for Qatar than he was stretchered off with a nasty-looking injury in a 2-0 defeat to Sunderland. It was no great surprise when the worst was confirmed, but a devastating blow for him.

Robin Koch (Leeds United and Germany)

May have got above Llorente in the Leeds centre-back pecking order this season, but unable to make Germany’s squad. With Mats Hummels absent, he is in good company.

Mateusz Klich (Leeds United and Poland)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder was called up for September's Nations League games suggest despite a lack of club starts this season and it will be a huge blow to him to not make Poland’s squad.

Michal Helik (Huddesfield Town and Poland)

A regular in World Cup qualifiers but injury means he has not played international football since March. That and the decision to only select five centre-backs cost him.

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United and Wales)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hamstring injury he suffered playing against Coventry City is expected to keep the left wing-back out for months, a hammer blow to a youngster who has been a regular member of Rob Page’s Wales squads.

Diego Llorente (Leeds United and Spain)

The centre-back has been consistently around the Spain squad for some time now but may have suffered from just one Premier League start since September’s Nations League camp.

Rodrigo (Leeds United and Spain)Played at the last World Cup but has not featured for his country in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United and Netherlands)

Threw his lot in with the Netherlands earlier this season and was named in their provisional 39-man squad but perhaps just timed his run a bit too late.

Callum Elder (Hull City and Australia)

The Tigers left-back was always fighting a losing battle as no more than a fringe member of the Socceroos squad, and a lack of recent game-time because of injury meant he had little chance of making the plane. Likewise, Middlesbrough’s Massimo Luongo was never likely to make it either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough and USA)Had been widely expected to back up goalkeeper Matt Turner, but the Manchester City loanee was surprisingly overlooked.

Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough and USA)

Needed some decent club form to give him a push into the squad, and is yet to mkae his full debut for Boro.

Illan Meslier (Leeds United and France)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always a long shot for this tournament but it seems likely the time will come for France's under-21 goalkeeper.

Tyler Roberts (Leeds United, on loan at Queens Park Rangers, and Wales)