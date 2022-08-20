Is Leeds United v Chelsea on TV? How to watch, streaming details and team news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs are on four points after two games. Leeds have beaten Wolves and drawn against Southampton at the start of the campaign while Chelsea have won at Everton and drawn at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the clash, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it on TV?

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the fixture. The contest kicks off at 2pm while the pre-match build-up starts at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Leeds face Chelsea at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Team news

Leeds pair Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper both face late fitness tests despite the former appearing to rule himself out.

Bamford was forced out of last week’s 2-2 draw at Southampton due to a groin strain, while an Achilles problem has delayed skipper Cooper’s start to the season.

Striker Joe Gelhardt is back in contention after missing out last week because of a dead leg, but Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo (both knee) are still one or two weeks away from a return to action.

N’Golo Kante will miss out for Chelsea due to hamstring trouble that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Mateo Kovacic is also out of action with a knee problem, while Armando Broja has been ruled out due to a knock.