January transfer window: Every deal completed by Premier League clubs so far

The January transfer window for EFL and Premier League clubs is set to shut on Monday, January 31st at 11pm.

A number of deals have been completed so far while Yorkshire's only top-flight representative, Leeds United, are targeting Red Bull Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson.

Watford and Aston Villa have been two of the busiest Premier League clubs in the market this month, with Villa arguably enjoying the best window so far having signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona while also completing a permanent deal for Lucas Digne from Everton.

A large number of top-flight sides have sent players out on loan with Middlesbrough recruiting Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Hove Albion and Folarin Balogun from Arsenal on temporary deals.

Doncaster Rovers have also made use of the Premier League loan market, with Josh Martin joining the South Yorkshire outfit on a deal for the remainder of the season.

Below, is every transfer deal that has been completed in the Premier League so far this January.

1. Arsenal Arsenal - Ins: None. Outs: Harry Clarke (Hibernian, loan), Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough, loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma, loan), Sead Kolasinac (Marseille, free), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln, loan).

2. Aston Villa Aston Villa - Ins: Philippe Coutinho (loan, Barcelona), Lucas Digne (Everton), Kerr Smith (Dundee United), Robin Olsen (loan, Roma). Outs: Keinan Davis (loan, Nottingham Forest) Wesley (loan, Internacional), Aaron Ramsey (loan, Cheltenham Town), Caleb Chukwuemeka (loan, Livingston), Anwar El Ghazi (loan, Everton), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (loan, Stoke City), Cameron Archer (loan, Preston North End).

3. Brentford Brentford - Ins: Jonas Lossl (loan, Midtjylland). Outs: Jan Zamburek (undisclosed, Viborg), Patrik Gunnarsson (undisclosed, Viking FK), Joel Valencia (loan, Alcorcon).

4. Brighton and Hove Albion Brighton and Hove Albion - Ins: Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin). Outs: Aaron Connolly (loan, Middlesbrough), Kacper Kozlowski (loan, Royale Union St-Gilloise), Leo Ostigard (loan, Genoa), Jurgen Locadia (free, Bochum), Taylor Richards (loan, Birmingham City), Christian Walton (Ipswich Town).