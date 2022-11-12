Jesse Marsch and Leeds United's challenge is to balance the short-term with the promise of an exciting future

In first Jose Mourinho, then Antonio Conte, Saturday's hosts Tottenham Hotspur have committed to winning today and worrying about the inevitable problems on the horizon later. Leeds have taken a very different route.

In a few years, they will be owned by the San Francisco 49ers playing at an expanded Elland Road and many – not all – of Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph, Leo Fuhr Hjelde, Archie Gray, Charlie Allen, Charlie Cresswell and Lewis Bate will make up the core of the squad.

To get there they have to be ambitious and successful today.

Knowing how to handle youngsters is one of the reasons Jesse Marsch is in the manager's office. A big part is understanding when they are ready to make the jump.

He has talked Summerville up all season but only recently trusted him. Greenwood started May's crucial league match at Brentford but just one since and signing as an 18-year-old Italy international did not stop Gnonto having to wait.

With a minor Jack Harrison injury potentially opening the door to Gnonto, the tide is turning.

EMERGING TALENT: Crysencio Summerville has scored in his last three Premier League games

"One of the challenges between the (under-)21s and the Prem is the gap is pretty big," says Marsch. "Even when you see our team defend set pieces against Wolves versus the 21s, those physical parts and the mentality moments are night and day.

"The tactical part, the technical part, the ability to fit into the speed of play, they can manage that fairly well. It's often the power the game is played at is the biggest challenge.

"I like giving young players opportunities because I've very seldom been let down. When you give them belief in themselves and the process, typically they over-achieve. Once they get the taste of success, that can really motivate them.

"The No 1 example right now is Cree (Summerville) but also Mateo, Sonny and Darko. You can throw Leo (Hjelde) even though he's played in Prem matches before.

INTERNATIONAL SNUB: Robin Koch was left out of Germany's World Cup squad

"Once you add Willy, Joffy (Gelhardt) and Sam, you start to feel we've got a real core of young players with a chance to be quite good.

"I give credit to Skoobs (Michael Skubala), Pudge (Michael Pujdak) and the 21s coaches for the environment they've created."

This week is more about managing seniors. In the final Premier League game before Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams head to Qatar, the biggest danger is they are too afraid to tackle. Those not going cannot mope.

"All the guys, even the ones that were disappointed, processed it in a mature way," says Marsch.

OPPORTUNITY: With Jack Harrison a doubt, Willy Gnonto could make his full Leeds United debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

"I spoke to Robin on Thursday and said you did everything you could. It's never easy to accept letting your dream slip but the best way to process it is often knowing you put your best foot forward in every way.

"And most of these guys are still young enough to be considered again. The next World Cup's only three-and-a-half years away.

"As a player the way to get injured is to play to not get injured. Rasmus, Tyler and Brenden have all committed to the game fully and have their minds fully on what's necessary for us in this last match."

Perhaps it is for the best Klich picked up a knee injury at Wolverhampton Wanderers because the midfielder's week seems to have been the biggest head-spinner.

"A week ago he felt he was out, there was communication going around Poland, then a few days ago they were still deliberating and he heard there was maybe a chance," reveals Marsch, who revealed Harrison and Patrick Bamford – also injured on Saturday – were in England's provisional squad.

"By the time I spoke to him on matchday against Wolves he kind of figured he was probably out.

"Klichy's a positive guy, he loves football. Everyone wants to go to the World Cup, but his mindset and mentality to give everything to us has been really good."

Next is making the break until December 28’s trip to Manchester City work for Leeds. There will be a December 16 home friendly with Real Sociedad and others are planned.“Any chances to have a little pause are always a chance to re-evaluate, gather ourselves mentally and physically really go full gas at it again are welcome,” reasons Marsch.

"In football the mental grind can sometimes be bigger than the physical. The attention to this league and pressure of expectation at our club means any kind of break to recharge our batteries is welcome.

“When we get back at it, we have some big challenges ahead."