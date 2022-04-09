Jesse Marsch says Leeds United dodged a 'difficult' fortnight with confidence-boosting victory over Watford

His was the better and more clinical team in a poor-quality match, and a 3-0 victory moved them nine points clear of the relegation zone, albeit that will be cut to six if Burnley win at Norwich City on Sunday.

They won, as they often have under Marsch, more through force of personality than quality of football but there were some good performances, and the American admitted he will have to try to find ways to involve Sam Greenwood more after his cameo from the bench.

CONFIDENCE: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch salutes the away fans, with goalscorer Jack Harrison

"Everyone is getting results around us," said Marsch, after Everton pulled off a 1-0 win over Manchester United before kick-off. "There's been some weak (soft) pens (awarded) and we can't seem to buy one.

"People in Leeds tell me we have to fight for everything, I'm okay with that.

"Especially with the 16-day break now it would have been really difficult to sit and watch the table. Things are going to get tight. We just have to stay focused on us. That's the most important thing."

Leeds have taken nine points from the last 12 available under Marsch, who started his tenure with consecutive defeats. He admits the next step is to play better on the ball.

"I'm really excited that we were able to, in a tough moment and in a really important game, emerge," he said.

"The points are massive for us and there's confidence and momentum in the group. In six weeks we can see the form of many players and the overall mentality of the group has grown so much. That's really helped us get to where we are right now.

"I tried at half-time to be a little bit clear we could calm down and play with more confidence in some spaces but the game was such they were going to isolate their wingers in one-v-one situations and for the most part I felt like we contained that pretty well. The defensive performance was quite good.

"We'd like to see more moments where we can win balls and finish them off a little cleaner.

"To get a clean sheet, three goals and three points was massive for us."

Greenwood was introduced after 67 minutes and played very well in the hole behind Rodrigo, who was pushed up into the centre-forward position. It was Greenwood's threaded pass Rodrigo scored the decisive second goal from, albeit there was some calamitous Watford defending in between time by Hassane Kamara and Samir.

"Sam's been really good since we've been here," said Marsch. "I said two days ago if I look at the entire player pool he's understanding the best in how we want the game to look like. He's got quality, the ability to make final plays, very technical.

"We've got to find ways to include him, Joffy (Joe Gelhardt), (Crysencio) Summerville (another substitute) more. All three of those guys are going to be big players here."

Gelhardt was again hampered by injury, as was goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who Marsch revealed was still struggling with the injury he picked up at Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. Adam Forshaw missed the game with a minor problem, but is expected to be available at Selhurst Park.