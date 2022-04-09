Ugly maybe, but Leeds United enjoy crucial 3-0 win at Watford

"Don't you know, pump it up, the Whites are staying up," sang the away end ecstatically.

They were not too fussed that there was barely any football played in this desperate match between two relegation-threatened side. This is April, when no one asks how you won, only if you won.

JOY: Rodrigo celebrates his goal

Jesse Marsch has won three of his last four matches, and drawn the other. The football was much more attractive under Marcelo Bielsa and by the end far less successful.

We all wondered how the Whites fans would take to anyone replacing the Argentinian, but his name was sung long before victory was assured.

Leeds even managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time in 18 matches, although credit where credit is due, a lot of that was down to their pitttiful, Championship-bound opponents.

Everton's win at home to Manchester United in the early kick-off had ramped up the pressure on both sides, especially with Burnley due at Norwich City the following day.

There was a lack of assurance from either side in possession but the visitors got the job done.

Raphinha's wonderful goal to put his team in front was totally out of keeping with most of what was served up by two teams at the wrong end of the Premier League for a reason.

The build-up, like the second goal, was much more in keeping with it, Dan James tigerishly winning the ball at the end of yet another scrappy phase. He and Raphinha had momentarily swapped places and the ball came infield to the Brazilian who took a touch, swivelled his body around to face the goal and curled the ball into it.

Chances were sparse, with Luke Ayling heading over at a tenth-minute corner and Imran Louza curling a free-kick not far off target after Robin Koch, surprisingly selected ahead of Kalvin Phillips in central midfield, gave the ball away to Juraj Kucka, who was fouled by Mateusz Klich.

Liam Cooper defended brilliantly, but neither side convinced on the ball.

Cucho Hernandez's free-kick from out wide was not far from going in direct, but a Leeds player touched it behind for a corner.

So it was a pleasant surprise for the away fans when Leeds took the lead three minutes later.

The next half-hour had little to recommend and even the substitution the game had been crying out for, Phillips's introduction, did little to improve matters although the next change, which brought Sam Greenwood on, did in fairness.

Watford had two great chances around the hour mark but Juan Pedro shot wildly off target after makin space for himself, and when he tackled Diego Llorente and picked out Ismaila Sarr, the winger's finish was as bad. Kucka dragged an effort wide.

Greenwood produced a nice turn and throughball only for Raphinha to be flagged offside but when he fed the ball through for Rodrigo, Hassane Kamara got first two it and inexplicably passed the ball square to Samir, who let it bounce off him for Rodrigo to pounce.

Jack Harrison rounded things off, drilling a shot after taking a touch.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka (Kayembe 72); Sarr, Joao Pedro (King 81), Hernandez (Dennis 39).

Unused substitutes: Cleverley, Masina, Cathcart, Bachmann, Kalu, Sierralta.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Koch, Klich (Phillips 59); Raphinha (Summerville 83), Rodrigo, Harrison; James (Greenwood 67).

Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Struijk, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Kenneh.