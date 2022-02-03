Key Leeds United trio back in training ahead of Aston Villa clash

The winter break has given Marcelo Bielsa's injured stars extra time to regain full fitness with Leeds scheduled to travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Both Phillips and Cooper have been sidelined since the beginning of December after the pair picked up hamstring problems in a 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road.

The pair were both expected back in March, however Bielsa has previously stated that estimate was a worst case scenario.

Phillips has been one of United's stand-out players for a number of seasons as he tweeted about his return to training: "Can you tell we’re happy to be back on the grass?"

That was coupled with a picture of Cooper and Phillips smiling arm in arm as they made the next step in their return from injury.

Creswell, who has been out with a shoulder problem since mid-December, was also pictured in training as the Whites' injury problems ease.

BACK AT IT: Kalvin Phillips has been pictured back in Leeds United training. Picture: Getty Images.