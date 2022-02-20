Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4 - player ratings

The game see-sawed with the Red Devils take a 2-0 first-half lead, only for the Whites to score twice in the space of 24 seconds, then end up defeated.
Illan Meslier – his kicking was not the best but he made a vital save from Cristiano Ronaldo, amongst a few others 7
Diego Llorente – held down for Harry Maguire's goal and sacrificed for the half-time changes, it was not his day 5
Pascal Struijk – another who chopped position, it was hard work for Leeds's defensive players at times 6
Stuart Dallas – his usual reliable self, and popped up for the odd shot 6
Robin Koch – suffered a cut to the head when Scott McTominay barged into his in the 14th minute and never recovered 5
Adam Forshaw – struggled to contain Paul Pogba at times, but that apart, an inspired performance from the Merseysider 8
Dan James – pressed energetically but missed a good headed chance which could have been decisive 6
Mateusz Klich – played some nice passes as he pulled the strings in an excellent start by the Whites and forced David de Gea into a late save too 8
Jack Harrison – half-volleyed over when Leeds were on top early on 6
Rodrigo – his goal was a fluke but he played well in his first outing at No 9 for some time until going deeper at the break 7
Substitutes:
Junior Firpo (for Koch, 31) – looked good whenever he got forward from left-back 7
Raphinha (for Harrison, 46) – scored the equaliser after the snub of being left on the bench 6
Joe Gelhardt (for Llorente, 46) – added the attacking verve Leeds fans have so much belief in 7
Not used: Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh.