Leeds United and Barcelona race for highly-rated wonderkid, Huddersfield Town star tipped for exit

The two sides played out a Premier League classic in their opening day fixture last season, with a ding-dong battle at Anfield finishing 4-3 to the Reds, as the likes of Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford found themselves on the score sheet for the Whites.

The Whites' game following a hectic international break, which has seen both Leeds' Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips in action for England.

Discussing the latter, following last night's 1-1 draw with Poland, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said: “He's been excellent. The way he has taken to international football, it hasn't surprised us because what we'd seen with Leeds.

“Even in the Championship, we felt could convert into our team. We felt he could play an important role with us. To play in the enormity of the matches he did in the summer and play as well as he did is massive credit to him.

“He's a very, very good player and he's been a really important part of this - we're 16 games unbeaten [in regulation time] now and he's been a huge part of that.”

Meanwhile, down in the second tier, it's set to be a lively weekend of action, with Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Sheffield United and Barnsley all in action.

Take a look at the latest news round-up involving Yorkshire sides and more, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

