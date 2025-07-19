In the summer of 2023, Ilia Gruev joined a big football club. In the spring of 2025, he realised how big.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing for big clubs is what any footballer worth his salt wants to do, something the Bulgaria midfielder did at Werder Bremen.

Leeds United are another level.

"The focus on me is much bigger than at Werder Bremen, even though Bremen were in the Bundesliga and Leeds were in the Championship," says the 25-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARADE: Leeds United celebrate winning the 2024-25 Championship with an open-top bus tour of the city (Image: Steve Riding)

"When I looked in detail at what Leeds is – the club, the history and the fans – quickly you understand this is a really big club, not only in England but all over the world.”

Things have gone up another notch as Gruev prepares for his first taste of the Premier League, including with a friendly in Stockholm on Saturday versus Manchester United.

The benefits of playing for a big club are obvious. The week-long party with fans which began against Bristol City and ended with a city-centre parade via a 100-point title will live long in Gruev's memory.

The flip side is anyone who stands still gets left behind. He does not plan on falling into that trap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"The (2024) Norwich (play-off) semi-final was unbelievable, but this was bigger again," he says of the sea of yellow which greeted Leeds in April, seven days after promotion.

"Against Bristol (City) it was a joy to watch us. The heads were free but still we wanted to win because we wanted to be champions. It was one of the games I enjoyed the most in my whole career."

Big-club status brings pressure.

"Everybody expected us to get promoted the previous season (they lost the play-off final)," he admits. "First it's like a release. It's tough to understand what happened because you work so hard for one year – longer.

PARTY TIME: Wilfried Gnonto celebrates scoring for Leeds United against Bristol City in April (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"I think we needed time to realise what we did. We had 100 points, we were champions with a last-minute goal from Manor (Solomon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first days were incredible. You wake up every day with a smile on your face knowing you achieved your goal in the best possible way. This bonds the group together.

"In four, five years or longer, we will look back with a big smile. It was really surreal.

"The parade was amazing, I didn't expect it. Somebody said to expect 200,000 and it turned out to be more like 300 or 350,000, unbelievable on a Monday – it wasn't so warm, it was cloudy. The fans went crazy. You really felt the size of this club."

Leeds partied hard.

"We won the league on a Saturday and I think we left here on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday maybe, after two or three days together, with the parade on Monday," recalls Gruev.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's very important the atmosphere in the team is very strong and we stick together. Last season we had tough moments because everyone expected us to win every game.

"We had two draws in a row (after the March international break, on top of a 2-2 at Queens Park Rangers), which is nothing too bad, but still expectations were much higher. We stuck together and concentrated on what we had to do – to stay calm.

"It's a very big advantage for us that we have this very good unity."

There will be tough times ahead. For the last two years, all three promoted sides have gone straight back down. Many expect Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland to continue that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first year you have to try and stay in the league," stresses Gruev. "I got promoted with Werder Bremen (in 2022) and we did a good job (finishing 13th). Teams don't know what to expect. It could be an advantage.

"You don't need to have any fear – we know we can do it. If there's maybe a result or two that's not in our favour, next week we will try again.

"You need to be ready (for setbacks). We have players who have played a lot of games for different clubs. Every player has experiences.

"You have to stay calm, work hard and try not to overthink things. Too much thinking can not be so good. You can get into a negative spiral."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Something Gruev also has to be ready for is a fight for his place. Last season it was with Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rothwell.

Rothwell has joined Rangers but two new centre-backs makes Ampadu less likely to fill in there. As we talk, rumours are swirling of Sean Longstaff's imminent arrival, and interest in Anton Stach remains live.

"It makes you better because if you train every week with very good players in your position and there is an open race for who is starting, you have to dig in and concentrate on every session," argues Gruev.

"I have some kind of advantage. I know the coach, I know the training sessions, the atmosphere, I know a lot about how we want to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm excited to play in these stadiums. I have respect but I'm also very hungry to show what I am capable of, to help the team compete against the best. This motivates me a lot.

"The club belongs in the Premier League, the biggest league in the world. We all had this goal."