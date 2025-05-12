Leeds United can do a Nottingham Forest and push for Europe on Premier League return - Jermaine Pennant

A NOTTINGHAM lad, Jermaine Pennant sees parallels between the flagship club of his home city - commonly known as the ‘Queen of the Midlands’ - to the one which is historically perceived by many to be the kings of Yorkshire in Leeds United.

Should Leeds truly re-establish themselves in the Premier League over the next few seasons for the first time in a quarter of a century, then Nottingham Forest’s recent journey provides hope in their own mission in Pennant's eyes.

After securing Premier League football for the first time in 23 years following the defeating of Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final almost three years ago, Forest dug in and retained their cherished top-flight status in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Fast forward to now, with the East Midlanders having produced one of the stories of 24-25 and their qualification for Europe likely to be the glittering prize and reminder of feted times and former glories on the continent.

Impact player: Raphinha was one of the finds of the season by Leeds United on their last stay in the Premier League. They need to find more like him on their return, says Jermaine Pennant. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Even if that was soured a bit on Sunday when owner Evangelos Marinakis was seen emotionally remonstrating with manager Nuno Espirito Santo after Facundo Buonanotte’s 81st-minute strike earned Leicester a 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground, inflicting a damaging blow to Forest’s hopes of finishing in the top five.

Bigger picture, though, and like Forest, Leeds must first be pragmatic on their return to the big time, Pennant believes.

Do that and bonafide success could well be just down the line.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post via Makthavare, Pennant, who spent the 2003-04 season on loan at Elland Road, said: “It is all about recruitment.

Jermaine Pennant, right, in his Leeds United days back in 2003/04. (Picture: YPN)

"Forest went up and signed loads of players, even on loan. It got them safe and once they were safe, they invested heavily and look where they are.

"They didn’t spend millions and millions of pounds, but invested in the right personnel and worked on the right style of play in the Premier League and for the manager, and that is key.

“I think out of the three teams that will go up (Sheffield United could still be one of those), Leeds have the biggest pulling power of getting players in.

“If Leeds come calling and want to sign you, they can attract big players. They are probably the fifth, sixth or seventh biggest club in the Premier League.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier will see his position come under threat, believes former Whites player Jermaine Pennant.

"They have a lot of pulling power and are a huge club. If they spend well and get the right players, which is key, like when they got Raphinha, they are in a great position to stay up.

“Championship and Premier League is night and day, unfortunately. We saw the teams go up who have gone back down (in 24-5) because they didn’t get the right players for that league.

“First things first, you need to be defensively strong if you are going to stay in the Premier League.

"A new goalkeeper who is going to be solid is a must as the level is a lot harder than the Championship.

"Leeds need to fix that area and if they do and get the defence right, they have every chance of being successful.”

Part of the Leeds side whose demise was pretty spectacular during that fateful 2003-04 season which ended in Premier League relegation, Pennant still looks back on his brief association with the club with genuine fondness despite serious vicissitudes during that campaign.

For him, it was a case of right club, wrong time.

Pennant - who signed on a season-long loan from Arsenal – recalls: “There was a lot going on behind the scenes and the finances were in a little bit of chaos and turmoil.

“I didn’t really understand that or know about it. The team had loads of stars and were too good to get relegated.

"But behind the scenes must have affected some players and what not. But I still loved it and it was probably one of my best times at a football club. It was still a great experience and I was sad to leave at the time.

“There were a few players who were unhappy with the club and did not see eye to eye with certain managers. Mark Viduka fell out with Peter Reid and there was a little bit of chaos and instability at the time.

“But as players, we all got along and wanted to do well.

“If the option was there to make it permanent, I would have given my right arm to do it at the time - Leeds are a huge club with a great fanbase who made me so welcome. It was just a shame.

“When you talk about Yorkshire and football, your first thought is Leeds to put Yorkshire back on the map.

"Sheffield Wednesday are a huge club as well, but Leeds are the ‘mammoth’ of them all. It would be great if they were competitive and put a stamp on the Premier League for the next 10 years as opposed to going up and down.”