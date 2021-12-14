Leeds United charged by the FA following player conduct in defeat at Chelsea

Leeds United have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Saturday's defeat to Chelsea.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:22 pm
Tuesday, 14th December 2021

The Whites were beaten 3-2 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after a somewhat controversial penalty, scored by Jorginho, secured all three points for the hosts.

Tensions boiled over at full time as players came together before being separated. However, the charge has been levelled at Leeds because of the manner in which some players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh after he awarded Chelsea the stoppage-time penalty.

Leeds have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1, as a statement from the governing body read: "Leeds United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday.

"It is alleged that Leeds United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee in the 93rd minute and the club has until Thursday to provide a response."

