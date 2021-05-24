Leeds United confident Kalvin Phillips will not miss Euro 2021 through injury

The midfielder injured his right shoulder in stoppage time of Leeds's final game of the season, a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion. He had earlier scored his first Premier League goal from a free-kick.

Phillips did not appear for the post-match lap of honour and the injury was of particular concern because he dislocated his shoulder in the autumn.

England manager Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament on Tuesday, although Uefa's deadline is June 1.

INJURY: Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is treated

Since making his debut in September's friendly against Denmark, Phillips has won six more caps, all but one from the start.

Whether he would have started in England's competitive midfield or not it seems inconceivable he would not be picked if fit, so Leeds's medical update will be well received in Harrogate, where Southgate lives.

It said that the injury "is currently being treated conservatively (and) we remain confident he will be available for Euro 2020, if selected for the England squad."

England's opening game is against Croatia on June 13. They have friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough on June 2 and 6 respectively.