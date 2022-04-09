Leeds United easing Kalvin Phillips back as coach Jesse Marsch owns up to Patrick Bamford mistake

England midfielder Phillips is yet to start a match under the American - or any game since December's home game against Brentford - but has made two substitute appearances.

But Marsch has clearly been scarred by bringing Patrick Bamford back as quickly as possible after a plantar fascia foot injury, and seeing him go off injured in only his second start. Phillips's problem has been with his hamstring.

SUB: Kalvin Phillips is yet to start a game under new coach Jesse Marsch

So Phillips was on the bench again for the 3-0 win at Watford, even with Adam Forshaw ruled out by a minor problem. German defender Robin Koch started alongside Adam Forshaw in midfield.

"Kalvin's close to starting and I think we'll use the next two weeks to get him fitter and stronger," said Marsch.

"With Kalvin at 100 per cent we want to push him to integrate with the team, it'll come.

"I felt so bad after Patrick Bamford's (foot) injury, I certainly don't want to repeat those mistakes with anyone else.

"Once we knew Adam couldn't go I didn't mind, Robin has been fantastic in training, I thought he was a real presence, collected a lot of balls, helped on set-pieces, I thought he was very good.