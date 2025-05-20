Three-panel canvas print of Elland Road stadium artwork | Amazon

From official craft gin to retro track jackets and custom family prints, here are five standout gift ideas every Leeds United dad will love this Father’s Day.

If your dad still refers to Elland Road as “church” and reckons he could’ve made it as a pro if it wasn’t for a dodgy knee, then this is the gift guide for you. We’ve rounded up five proper ideas that any die-hard Leeds fan will appreciate – and they’re not all from Amazon either.

From throwback kits to Elland Road prints and official club gin, these presents are perfect for fans of the Whites. We’ve kept it simple with five easy wins that deliver on nostalgia, style, and club pride. Most are available with quick delivery in time for Father’s Day – just don’t leave it to the final whistle.

1. Personalised Leeds United iPhone Case

Keep his phone safe and on-brand with this LUFC 2024/25 champs phone case | eBay

This leather-style flip case celebrates Leeds’ Championship win and fits most iPhone models. Practical, personal, and perfect for the dad who never switches off from football, even mid-call.

2. Custom Family Football Shirt Print

Turn your family into the starting XI with this custom print | eBay

This made-to-order framed print includes up to six shirts with custom names, numbers and a quote or chant of your choice. A heartfelt keepsake that’ll make him proud of both his team and his squad at home.

3. Leeds United Official Craft Gin (70cl)

Raise a glass to the Whites with this smooth official club spirit | Bohemian Brands

This small-batch gin is distilled in the UK and comes in a collector-style bottle with the Leeds crest front and centre. Whether it’s poured over ice or saved for a matchday toast, it’s a proper gift for fans who like a good drink as much as a good win.

4. Leeds United 1978 Retro Track Jacket

Relive the golden days with this throwback LUFC jacket | Amazon

This classic track top features the yellow and white colours of the 1978 team that qualified for Europe. A great shout for old-school fans who still swear by the glory days and want to wear their history with pride.

5. Elland Road Stadium Canvas Wall Art

Bring the matchday magic home with this framed Elland Road mural | Amazon

Printed across three panels and easy to hang, this wall art captures the scale and atmosphere of Elland Road in rich detail. Perfect for a living room, home bar or office, it’ll give any Leeds fan that pre-match buzz every time they look at it.