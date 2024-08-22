Leeds United's scouts have been working to find a replacements for Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville since January, but manager Daniel Farke says it will not be easy.

Rutter made a £40m move to Brighton and Hove Albion this week, Summerville a £25m switch to West Ham United earlier in the month, but it was something Farke was wary of all year.

Almeira winger Largie Ramazzani replaced Summerville in what was thought to be a £10m deal on Thursday, but the Whites are still looking for Rutter’s successor as a player in the hole ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such is the financial disparity between the Championship and Premier League, the best second-tier players are always vulnerable to being picked off, so as soon as Leeds lost May’s play-off final, it always seemed likely. Archie Gray also left, for Tottenham Hotspur.

"Georgie is unique in the way he plays and once he shows all his quality and all his potential, he can be an extraordinary player," said Farke, whose side were at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Friday.

"And of course clubs who can spend much money are after extraordinary players.

"I think it was perhaps not realistic four or five months ago to think about this, but even from January I urged everyone in our scouting department and everyone who is working on this to be prepared for scenarios that we have perhaps to play without Georginio Rutter, without Cree Summerville.