Leeds United hope key player will be back this season - but not at Manchester City

Leeds United will be without four injured players for Sam Allardyce's first game in charge but the club are hopeful Liam Cooper's season is not over.

Sam Allardyce

Along with the captain, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Luis SInisterra will be missing at Manchester City, whilst there is a big decision to make over whether Illan Meslier or Joel Robles should be in goal.

His biggest decision, though, will be over what system can best protect his defence, he says.

And although Allardyce said he was unsure how long Cooper will be out for, the expectation is that the glute muscle injury he picked up at Bournemouth will not end his season.

He will look to come up with a system which nullifies what he calls one of the two best teams in Premier League history (along with Manchester United's 1999 treble winners) without neutering his own side.

After Sunday's experiment with Jack Harrison at wing-back, he will also look to put as many players in their natural psoitions as possible.

"As best we can fit where they prefer to play with tactics in mind," said Allardyce. "There's two ways we play. In possession I've always seen them to be very good.

