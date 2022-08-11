Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Forshaw limped off with a knee issue in United's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Perth last month, while summer signing Sinisterra came off with a hamstring problem in the same game.

Speaking at the time, head coach Jesse Marsch said that the problems were not serious ones and said that the pair would not be sidelined for long.

Meanwhile, captain Cooper missed Leeds's opening game of the season against Wolves due to an Achilles injury.

The defender picked up the injury working on a treadmill earlier this summer and missed all of the club's pre-season programme.

Marsch, who also has Dan James back from suspension for the trip to St Mary's, said: "Adam, Liam and Luis are eligible this weekend.

"When Luis picked up the hamstring injury, it was from a contact which is not the same as from a non-contact and what the recovery is like is different as well.

"We have been cautious with him, but he has felt so good that we introduced him in training and then he was neutral player one day and then yesterday, 'all in' and he looked fantastic. He's obviously not 100 per cent fit, but there's a good possibility he can help us with limited minutes.

Junior Firpo, who was ruled out for eight weeks after picking up an injury in mid-July, is also ahead of schedule in his rehab, with Luke Ayling also looking 'really good' in his rehabilitation following knee surgery just before the end of last season.

Stuart Dallas, out with a long-term knee injury, was also on the training field this week, with Marsch describing the development as an 'exciting moment.'

Marsch added: "Junior is probably a couple of weeks behind, the same with Luke Ayling, although he had a visit to his surgeon down in London and he said he's ahead of schedule and looking really good, but needs a little bit more time.

"I also saw Stuart Dallas moving around on the pitch a little bit and that was an exciting moment for us.

"We have got more options this week than we felt would be the case last week.

"It is much too early to talk about a prognosis and a time-table for Stuart, but anyone of you who know Stuart know that his energy, positivity and personality is so amazing and the way he even applies that to his situation.

"He only knows to go to 1,000 per cent! He is learning a little bit how to manage this and injuries can do up and down. He has still been a big presence in the team and been in every day and wants to be around the team as much as possible and still has a positive impact on the group.