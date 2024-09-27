Daniel Farke says he is happy with his centre-forwards despite first-choice Mateo Joseph only finding the net once so far this season.

Joseph made his first league start for the club on the opening day of the season, and has started every Championship game since. He scored a brilliant striker’s goal against Hull City at the end of August, but it remains his only one to date.

Joel Piroe is pushing for only his second league start of the campaign at home to Coventry City on Saturday after two goals in his last three games. The Dutchman has so far found himself playing second fiddle to Jospeh as centre-forward, and to Brenden Aaronson as the man who plays off him this season.

Patrick Bamford is working his way back to fitness having only completed 90 minutes once since April, in a League Cup run-out against former club Middlesbrough. A bang to the face in training this week has not helped his progress, but should not stop him playing against Mark Robins’ Sky Blues.

Aged 20, Joseph is still learning the game and although he has missed a few chances lately, he cannot be judged too harshly. The Spanish under-21 international created goals in the games against Cardiff, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday, where his performance in a 2-0 win was particularly lauded.

As a former striker himself, Farke insists he does not judge forwards too much on the goals they score, more what they contribute to the success of the unit in that regard.

But with goals from midfield and defence a problem during Farke’s tenure as Leeds manager, their is an onus on the forward line to find the net.

"I'm happy with his season so far," he said of Joseph. "His workload has been great, in the last game there was an important assist for Largie Ramazani and overall it's been a good performance.

FIRST CHOICE: Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph

"It's good for the confidence, the rhythm, the mood and the judgement of a striker if you score a few goals but he was impressive in pre-season, he scored an important goal against Hull, he was on the scoresheet for his country and has three assists under his belt.

"For me it's not like my striker has to win the golden boot. I want to be successful with my squad and whoever scores I'm happy with it.

"If you want to be ambitious you need 30-40 striker goals and if just one striker scores 35 or we share them equally, I'm happy. It's not an individual battle against each other.

"Mateo, Patrick and Joel, who play in this role, have a really good togetherness and they are greedy together to score goals. They help each other and give hints and tips.

FITNESS FIGHT: Patrick Bamford has not started a Championship match for Leeds United since April

"There will be some games where two or even all three are on the pitch.

"We all want to be successful, it's not too much one against each other."

Signed from Swansea City in August 2023, Piroe was an ever-present from September to December, but since then his longest run in the XI has been four starts.

"Joel Piroe is for me a key player," insisted Farke despite that evidence.

"He's started many games for us and there are others where he comes from the bench. It will be the same in the future.

"You need players from the bench who can turn the momentum of the game and score off the bench because if you just bring players on who have no effect it's tricky."

With Championship games at Norwich City on Tuesday and Sunderland on Friday next week, Farke also prepared the ground for players to be unexpectedly left on the bench in the coming games, and told those who come in they must seize their chance.

"I wouldn't judge it so strictly in terms of right now you have to deliver otherwise you're on the bench or not even in the squad," he said. "You have to change sometimes because of the (work)loads.

"We have three games in six days so I'm pretty not sure not many players will play 270 minutes plus added time. You have to mix it up at times to have some fresh legs on the pitch.

"Sometimes it's due to the tactical necessities – you need a more physical striker or a bit more pace or more technique.

"There's always a pressure to deliver in every positions. You can't afford 10 poor performances in a row if you want to play for Leeds United.

"It's not like we equally share game-time. When you get a chance you can't argue I'm not in rhythm or confidence, you just have to grab it. This is how it works at this level.

"Every player who is with us has my trust and my backing.

"It's my work and the work of all the coaching staff to improve and make them better.

"They just have to be ready when the chance comes and if it's a cup game or a few minutes in the league game or a start you have you grab your chance you have the chance to deliver and to claim your spot within the team.

"If you want to play at this level and want to be famous, earn lots of money and play for a big club like Leeds, you have to expect there's lots of competition and it's not always that easy to be in the starting line-up."