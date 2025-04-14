Leeds United manager Daniel Farke on keeping his focus in sound and fury of Elland Road
Leeds United took an important step towards automatic promotion by beating Preston North End 2-1.
The Whites were comfortably the better side but victory was far from easy, missing a string of chances to put the result beyond doubt after Jayden Bogle restored his team’s lead in the 13th minute.
Regardless of how well Leeds played there was always the nagging doubt that a piece of Preston brilliance, a defensive mistake – the otherwise assured Karl Darlow conceded a free-kick for handling outside his area – or by referee John Busby could prove costly.
Wary of it, the home crowd generated a huge amount of noise as they tried to encourage their team.
Farke, pictured, was hugely grateful for the support, but admitted he tried to block it out.
"I don't listen to every word but you can sense it," he said. "I'm not a robot.
"But it's important for me not to get too carried away.
"I had to concentrate when Preston changed their base formation a little bit and you have to react, I have to make the right decisions.
"I can't allow myself to be too emotional or enjoy the atmosphere too much but once you look back and especially when you have our lap of honour it's a great feeling to celebrate with supporters."
If it was important for Farke to keep his focus, it was even more so for those on the pitch to do so, and he was delighted with the reaction.
The news that Plymouth Argyle had scored twice in the last 10 minutes to come from behind at home to Sheffield United only added to the feeling of desperation in West Yorkshire for the home side to see its job out.
Both games ended 2-1, opening up a five-point gap between Leeds and the third-placed Blades. Burnley – who won at home to Norwich City the previous evening – are second, behind Leeds on goal difference with four games each remaining.
“I didn't know the scoreline (at Home Park) but I was aware it could be important for us," said Farke.
"It led to a situation when we were even, with a little bit more on it and everyone in the stadium could feel: We need to win it and we were even more on it.
"I also wanted to make sure we were not over-excited and stayed cool and did what we had to do against the ball and were not just thinking about what happens on other pitches.
"It was important that we were focused on the here and now and what we had to do.
"The fire was burning but we played with fire in the heart but cool in the head, and this is always a good balance."
Requiring seven points to realistically confirm promotion, Leeds are at Oxford United on Good Friday, before welcoming Stoke City to Elland Road on Easter Monday.
Sheffield United, five points back, host Cardiff City on Friday, before travelling to Burnley on Monday. The Clarets play first on Friday, and can therefore open up a three-point lead at the top.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.