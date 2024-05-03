But there has been a limit, with the Whites manager admitting he has had to rein in players in danger of beating themselves up too much over their part in Friday's 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Farke encourages his players to accept their mistakes and tries to lead the way in that regard, but there are limits."They can always be honest and they are honest, even if I'm there," he insisted. "It's not like I sugar-coat them when I'm around.

"When we have a meeting I ask for their opinion, I want to hear their voice. I have to be careful they are not too far over the line because sometimes the young players are so critical of themselves. The older players adapt a bit quicker and are quicker to draw a line under it.

"Sometimes you have to ensure with the younger lads they are not too critical of themselves because it does something with their confidence.

"I sensed, for example, my centre-halves, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon, wanted a lot of finishing (practice) and attacking crosses and corner kicks. I like this attitude at times but I had to make sure they're not overloaded and don't lose their enjoyment of being on the pitch."

BAD CHOICE: Sam Byram was substituted in the second half of Leeds United's 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers

Farke has taken criticism this season for being too slow to make changes, but it was one he made at Loftus Road he saw as an error.

"In the second half we conceded two set pieces and the game was done," he reflected. "I substituted Sam Byram when we were 2-0 down and I have to say it was a mistake.

"At this moment, his second game in four days with his injury CV, I wanted to introduce one more offensive player, Mateo Joseph, who always had an influence when he came off the bench.

"We conceded the third goal exactly where Sam Byram would normally be for the set pieces.

"The fourth goal was also exactly where Sam Byram was.

"I couldn't predict we would have won the game if I hadn't substituted Sam Byram but it was one of the reason we conceded those set pieces.

"There was not one player, not one staff member – including me, who shouldn't be self-critical after the QPR game. It is always the first step to doing it better the next game."

Byram's withdrawal added to another issue Farke identified against QPR – a lack of on-field experience.