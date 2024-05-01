Ipswich Town's midweek win at Coventry City means they will join Leicester City in next season's top flight unless Leeds finish their Championship campaign by beating Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday and the Terriers win at Ipswich's Portman Road.

Barring that, Leeds face another play-off campaign.

Huddersfield are technically playing to avoid relegation but with a 15-goal swing required plus a Plymouth Argyle defeat at home to Hull City and Birmingham City losing or at best drawing at home to Norwich City, even coach Andre Breitenreiter has accepted the inevitable.

"We are professionals, and we want to try to give our best until the end,” he said after Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham.

“This is what the fans expect, and this is what we expect from each other. We have one last game, and maybe we can decide the promotion battle.”

But having also castigated his players' attitudes, it is questionable whether he can get one last tune out of them in these circumstances.

COMMITMENT TO COMMITMENT: But coach Andre Breitenreiter has struggled to get a tune out of Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have only won three away games all season, each under different managers. Breitenreiter's came in his first match in charge, at Watford.

He has only overseen one further victory (at home to Millwall) in 11 games since.

For Leeds it is about putting right the problems laid bare in the 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers, doing their job in front of the home supporters, and hoping.

Even if a win does not bring automatic promotion, it will at least send them into the play-offs in better heart. It is not a format which holds good memories for them.

The Whites lost English league football's first play-off final and their record has not improved since.

In 1987-88 the team finishing 19th in the 22-team First Division – Charlton Athletic – went into play-offs with those third, fourth and fifth in Division Two.

Fourth-placed Leeds and the Addicks progressed to the two-legged final, which went to a replay after each side won their home games 1-0. Two Peter Shirtliff goals cancelled out John Sheridan's extra-time opener to win the tie 2-1 at Birmingham's St Andrew's.

Since then, Leeds have lost the 2006 Championship final to Watford and the 2008 League One decider to Doncaster Rovers, as well as semi-finals to Millwall (2009 League One) and Derby County (2019 Championship).

They could face a Yorkshire derby in this season’s semi-finals.

Hull can reach the play-offs by winning at Plymouth and West Bromwich Albion losing at home to Preston North End.

The team finishing sixth – Hull, West Brom or Norwich – would host Leeds or Ipswich in the semi-final first leg on May 12 with the return on the Thursday (16th).