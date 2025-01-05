Daniel Farke blamed two dropped points for Leeds United on inexperience – then refused to do anything about it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites led 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to play against a Hull side in the relegation zone. It is a situation Championship leaders ought to see to victory.

That Leeds did not was down in part to their inexperience, said manager Farke – although he would not single him out, he could not hide from the part goalkeeper Illan Meslier played too – but he vowed to stick to his plan of building a team on youthful lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's difficult to accept how we conceded two late goals without them having really a chance," he reflected. "They were able to score out of situations where you normally never can score.

"We are one of the younger teams. A pretty experienced team would have kept the ball."

The transfer window gives Farke a chance to add experience, but he seems reluctant.

"I hope (the injured) Pascal Struijk, Ilia Gruev, Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo are not too far away from helping us," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not like we'll sign four 35-year-old guys with lots of experience. We decided to go with a pretty young group. We earned lots of money in the last summer (by selling players) and decided to stick with our young prospects.

Leeds United's Jayden Bogle (left) and Ao Tanaka appear dejected after Hull City score a late equaliser (Picture: Danny Lawson)

"But you also have to accept they are not steeled in 300 battles at Championship level.