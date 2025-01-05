Leeds United manager Daniel Farke's strong stance on January transfers despite obvious need at Hull City
The Whites led 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to play against a Hull side in the relegation zone. It is a situation Championship leaders ought to see to victory.
That Leeds did not was down in part to their inexperience, said manager Farke – although he would not single him out, he could not hide from the part goalkeeper Illan Meslier played too – but he vowed to stick to his plan of building a team on youthful lines.
"It's difficult to accept how we conceded two late goals without them having really a chance," he reflected. "They were able to score out of situations where you normally never can score.
"We are one of the younger teams. A pretty experienced team would have kept the ball."
The transfer window gives Farke a chance to add experience, but he seems reluctant.
"I hope (the injured) Pascal Struijk, Ilia Gruev, Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo are not too far away from helping us," he said.
"It's not like we'll sign four 35-year-old guys with lots of experience. We decided to go with a pretty young group. We earned lots of money in the last summer (by selling players) and decided to stick with our young prospects.
"But you also have to accept they are not steeled in 300 battles at Championship level.
"I would prefer it if we cruised easily and were seven or eight points ahead but I was expecting it would be a long road and we'd have to keep developing the players. We've done pretty well, we are top of the league after a busy period. I can guarantee you whatever we do in January we will still have a relatively young squad."