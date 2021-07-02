Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont takes a step up with latest loan move

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont will take a step up the league ladder next season after joining Morecambe on a season-long loan.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:30 pm

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international made 39 appearances on loan at League Two Oldham Athletic last season, scoring 10 goals.

He will spend 2021-22 in League One with Morecambe. The Shrimps won the fourth-tier play-offs in May before manager Derek Adams left for Bradford City, to be replaced by former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

McCalmont played twice for Leeds in the 2019-20 League Cup.

LOAN: Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont

Striker Rafa Mujica has left the club permanently.

