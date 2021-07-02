Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont takes a step up with latest loan move

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international made 39 appearances on loan at League Two Oldham Athletic last season, scoring 10 goals.
He will spend 2021-22 in League One with Morecambe. The Shrimps won the fourth-tier play-offs in May before manager Derek Adams left for Bradford City, to be replaced by former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.
McCalmont played twice for Leeds in the 2019-20 League Cup.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.