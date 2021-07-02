Rafa Mujica leaves Leeds United without making a first-team appearance

The 22-year-old joined from Barcelona in 2019, but his only senior appearances since have been on loan, with Extremadura, Villarreal B, Oviedo and Las Palmas. His move to the Canary Islands has now been made permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Kun Temenuzhkov, another forward who joined from Barcelona's youth set-up, was last week sent on loan again to Las Palmas's second division rivals Real Union.

