Leeds United not rushing to judgement as youngster sparks fears he may not play again this year

Leeds United will assess Harry Gray after the teenager sparked fears he may not play again this year.

The 15-year-old forward made his first-team debut in the pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town in July, following in the footsteps of brother Archie, dad Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie.

He travelled with the first-team squad on their pre-season tour of Germany, coming off the bench in the 4-1 win over Hannover. He sat out Saturday’s game against Schalke, but at the time it was said this was not down to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Leeds came home from Germany, however, Gray posted on Instagram "Gutted to pick up an injury will be back stronger in 2025".

With Leeds only back in the country on Monday night, no proper assessment of the injury or its extent has yet been made.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke called Gray's debut "a good chance to give him a little appetiser of first team football but we can't expect to see him pretty, pretty soon right now at Elland Road.

"He is full of potential and here and there he will get a chance also to smell a bit more like how it is with the first team and also to adapt a bit to senior football but we will stay patient."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, who turns 16 in October, is already older than Peter Lorimer, who holds the record as Leeds' youngest debutant, aged 15 years and 289 days. But that was in 1962, very different times.

INJURY: Leeds United's Harry Gray

Marcelo Bielsa included Gray's brother Archie in Premier League squads at the age of 15, but he did not make his competitive debut until last season, aged 17. An ankle injury delayed his progress after a promising 2022 pre-season.

Archie made 47 starts in midfield and defence in his maiden campaign, and his form earned him an England Under-21 debut, a namecheck from senior manager Gareth Southgate and a £40m move to Tottenham Hotspur in June.