Leeds United offer new deal to Gjanni Alioski but six players released

Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds are keen for the North Macedonian international to agree fresh terms and stay at Elland Road, with the 29-year-old – whose existing deal expires at the end of June – having enjoyed a productive first season in the Premier League in 2020-21.

Alioski, who joined the club from Swiss Super League side Lugano in the summer of 2017 – and was the first signing sanctioned by director of football Victor Orta – is currently weighing up his future, having told a broadcaster only this week that he does not know if he will play for Leeds again.

Alioski, now preparing for the European Championships, was linked with a move to Turkish outfit Galatasaray earlier this year, although reports in the Turkish media recently quashed the rumour.

Alongside the confirmed departure of Gaetano Berardi, who had an emotional farewell for United in Sunday’s final game of the season against West Brom at Elland Road, Leeds have revealed that six other players will leave when their contracts expire next month,

They are headed by left-back Barry Douglas, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The 31-year-old joined United from Wolves in July, 2018 and made 27 appearances in an injury-disrupted first season at the club.

The Scot went onto feature 17 times in all competitions in United’s promotion campaign of 2019-20 before heading to Ewood Park on loan last October.

Midfielder Eunan O’Kane, who has struggled for injuries over the past three seasons and spent last season at Luton Town, has been freed alongside Ouasim Bouy, Cole Gibbon, Niklas Huagland and Matthew Turner.

Dutch youth international Bouy joined from Juventus in 2017, but never made a first-team appearance – spending time on loan at Cultural Leonesa and PEC Zwolle.

Scholars Emmanuel Amissah, Jimiel Chikukwa, William Fewster, Samuel Leverett, Aaron Pilkington, Ethan Kachosa, Maximus Rigby and Cooper Skerry will also leave.

Owen Bray and Taylor Ragan have had their contracts extended with the club taking up an automatic option in their existing deals.

Meanwhile, young scholar Alfie Hughes have been offered a new contract.