Leeds United player not amongst trio released early by their country despite his next club game coming sooner
This despite the fact that playmaker Aaronson's next game comes before Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi or former Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie's.
Leeds host Sheffield United on Friday, with the Yorkshire rivals coming back a day earlier from October's international break so the game can be shown live on television.
Aaronson, who played 78 minutes of Mauicio Pochettino's first match as an international manager, has featured in every game Leeds have played this season, starting the last seven in the Championship and a League Cup tie.
On Sunday the US announced Pulisic, Pepi, and McKennie would return early to AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Juventus respectively. All three clubs have league games on the Saturday.
“As we have said, we are always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs,” said Pochettino.
Former Chelsea forward Pulisic is going back to Milan for "load management", whilst Pepi and McKennie are said to have "minor injuries".
McKennie’s issue did not stop him playing the entirety of Sunday's 2-0 friendly win at home to Panama in the centre of a back three, whilst a raft of 67th-minute substitutions saw Pulisic come off and Pepi come on. Pepi scored in the fourth added minute of the game.
Aaronson played at inside-right, he and Pulisic behind Norwich City's Josh Sargent.
Aaronson, back at Leeds after spending last season on loan at Union Berlin, is still striking up relationships with the players around him. Manor Solomon has played just 152 minutes since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Fellow winger Largie Ramzani, who also joined late in the transfer window has made six appearances, four from the start.
Behind them, injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev – who Bulgaria coach Ilian Iliev expects to be out for five months – have forced a reconfigured midfield.
