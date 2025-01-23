Leeds United player ratings: Full-back excellent to outshine goalscoring wingers

Leeds United were not at their best, but got the job done against Norwich City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Solomon and Daniel James were both on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win, but neither came out as our man of the match.

Illan Meslier – a quiet night 6

Jayden Bogle – continued his recent good form with an excellent performance, shame his first-half volley was saved 9

Joe Rodon – another who was not overly taxed 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu – needed a hand from Rodon early on but his was another uneventful night 6

Sam Byram – a disappointing night when his full-back partner was so good 6

Joe Rothwell – played some passes but marked down because he was booked for diving 6

STAR MAN: Jayden Bogle

Ao Tanaka – lucky to leave the field with a substitution rather than a second yellow card, a beautiful pass to Bogle was the exception on a rare poor night for him 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel James – scored one, made one – hard to argue with that 8

Brenden Aaronson – played an important part in the opening goal but often leaves you wanting more 7

Manor Solomon – another early goal from the in-form winger 8

Joel Piroe – can be a bit anonymous when he does not score. Did not score 5

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilia Gruev (for Byram, 56) – settled things down after Tanaka's nervy moment 6

Junior Firpo (for Tanaka, 56) – gave Leeds an extra attacking edge 6

Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 74) – another who made a big impact from the bench 6

Willy Gnonto (for James, 74) – not at his best right now but still working hard 5

Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 89) – a fraction away from scoring N/A