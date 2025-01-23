Leeds United player ratings: Full-back excellent to outshine goalscoring wingers
Manor Solomon and Daniel James were both on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win, but neither came out as our man of the match.
Illan Meslier – a quiet night 6
Jayden Bogle – continued his recent good form with an excellent performance, shame his first-half volley was saved 9
Joe Rodon – another who was not overly taxed 6
Ethan Ampadu – needed a hand from Rodon early on but his was another uneventful night 6
Sam Byram – a disappointing night when his full-back partner was so good 6
Joe Rothwell – played some passes but marked down because he was booked for diving 6
Ao Tanaka – lucky to leave the field with a substitution rather than a second yellow card, a beautiful pass to Bogle was the exception on a rare poor night for him 5
Daniel James – scored one, made one – hard to argue with that 8
Brenden Aaronson – played an important part in the opening goal but often leaves you wanting more 7
Manor Solomon – another early goal from the in-form winger 8
Joel Piroe – can be a bit anonymous when he does not score. Did not score 5
Substitutes:
Ilia Gruev (for Byram, 56) – settled things down after Tanaka's nervy moment 6
Junior Firpo (for Tanaka, 56) – gave Leeds an extra attacking edge 6
Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 74) – another who made a big impact from the bench 6
Willy Gnonto (for James, 74) – not at his best right now but still working hard 5
Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 89) – a fraction away from scoring N/A
Not used: Joseph, Darlow, Schmidt, Wober.
