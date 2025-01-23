Leeds United player ratings: Full-back excellent to outshine goalscoring wingers

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 22:09 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 09:18 BST
Leeds United were not at their best, but got the job done against Norwich City.

Manor Solomon and Daniel James were both on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win, but neither came out as our man of the match.

Illan Meslier – a quiet night 6

Jayden Bogle – continued his recent good form with an excellent performance, shame his first-half volley was saved 9

Joe Rodon – another who was not overly taxed 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu – needed a hand from Rodon early on but his was another uneventful night 6

Sam Byram – a disappointing night when his full-back partner was so good 6

Joe Rothwell – played some passes but marked down because he was booked for diving 6

STAR MAN: Jayden BogleSTAR MAN: Jayden Bogle
STAR MAN: Jayden Bogle

Ao Tanaka – lucky to leave the field with a substitution rather than a second yellow card, a beautiful pass to Bogle was the exception on a rare poor night for him 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel James – scored one, made one – hard to argue with that 8

Brenden Aaronson – played an important part in the opening goal but often leaves you wanting more 7

Manor Solomon – another early goal from the in-form winger 8

Joel Piroe – can be a bit anonymous when he does not score. Did not score 5

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ilia Gruev (for Byram, 56) – settled things down after Tanaka's nervy moment 6

Junior Firpo (for Tanaka, 56) – gave Leeds an extra attacking edge 6

Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 74) – another who made a big impact from the bench 6

Willy Gnonto (for James, 74) – not at his best right now but still working hard 5

Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 89) – a fraction away from scoring N/A

Not used: Joseph, Darlow, Schmidt, Wober.

Related topics:Illan MeslierNorwich City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice