Leeds United player ratings - the man who got wet for no reason and the player everything went through
It was a match low on highlights, but at least from a Leeds perspective it kept the Clarets at arm’s length.
Illan Meslier – got very wet for no reason 6
Jayden Bogle – everything good Leeds did seemed to go through him 8
Joe Rodon – one lovely pass down the left was the highlight of a good night by the centre-back 7
Ethan Ampadu – made some loose passes early on but a comfortable night defensively 6
Sam Byram – a solid defensive display 6
Ilia Gruev – gave the Leeds midfield extra solidity on his first start after injury 6
Ao Tanaka – anticipated well to break the play up and played some good passes 7
Daniel James – linked up well with Bogle at time and had the game's only shot on target 7
Brenden Aaronson – flattered to deceive once more 7
Manor Solomon – unable to continue his goalscoring form 6
Joel Piroe – a disappointing night from the centre-forward 5
Substitutes:
Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 71) – unable to get on the end of a danger James cross late on 5
Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 71) – had a late shot blocked 5
Josuha Guilavogui (for Gruev, 90+2) – N/A
Not used: Firpo, Rothwell, Darlow, Gnonto, Schmidt, Wober.
