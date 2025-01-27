Leeds United player ratings - the man who got wet for no reason and the player everything went through

Leeds United played out a forgettable 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Illan Meslier – got very wet for no reason 6

Jayden Bogle – everything good Leeds did seemed to go through him 8

Joe Rodon – one lovely pass down the left was the highlight of a good night by the centre-back 7

Ethan Ampadu – made some loose passes early on but a comfortable night defensively 6

Sam Byram – a solid defensive display 6

Ilia Gruev – gave the Leeds midfield extra solidity on his first start after injury 6

ANTICIPATION: Leeds United's Ao Tanaka

Ao Tanaka – anticipated well to break the play up and played some good passes 7

Daniel James – linked up well with Bogle at time and had the game's only shot on target 7

Brenden Aaronson – flattered to deceive once more 7

Manor Solomon – unable to continue his goalscoring form 6

Joel Piroe – a disappointing night from the centre-forward 5

Substitutes:

Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 71) – unable to get on the end of a danger James cross late on 5

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 71) – had a late shot blocked 5

Josuha Guilavogui (for Gruev, 90+2) – N/A