Leeds United ratings: The player who put Fulham to bed and the midfielder whose alertness paid dividends

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 18:05 BST
Leeds United won for the first time since the opening night of the season on a morale-boosting afternoon.

For all three of their goalscorers in a 3-1 win – all four, in fact – it was their first goal for their new club, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header was the first goal the Whites have scored from open play this season. The second half was backs-to-the-wall, but Leeds held out for a second victory of the campaign.

Karl Darlow – two excellent saves at the start of the second half, albeit one counted for nothing because of a foul 8

Jayden Bogle – his injury is a concern but his cross for Calvert-Lewin's goal was terrific 7

Joe Rodon – dragged out of position for the opening goal but otherwise a solid performance 6

Pascal Struijk – a big block was the highlight of a good performance 7

Gabriel Gudmundsson – put in another good display and two crosses that deserved a white shirt on the end of them as he put the previous week at Fulham to bed 8

Sean Longstaff – his passing was not always as sharp as he might like but the energy was non-stop 6

WONDERFUL FREE-KICK: But Anton Stach's all-round game was impressive too (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)placeholder image
WONDERFUL FREE-KICK: But Anton Stach's all-round game was impressive too (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Ethan Ampadu - makes Leeds' midfield look much more solid 7

Anton Stach – scored a wonderful free-kick and his alertness made Noah Okafor's goal in another good midfield performance from him 8

Brenden Aaronson – lacks real Premier League quality, but not heart 7

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – off the mark for Leeds and he again did his job well as a targetman before spending much of the second half as a spectator 7

SAVES: Karl Darlow (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)placeholder image
SAVES: Karl Darlow (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Noah Okafor – an exquisite early touch was a signal that he was set for a good game. He delivered on that but faded early and was substituted 7

Substitutes:

Jack Harrison (for Okafor, 69) – worked hard on the left to support Gudmundsson 6

Ao Tanaka (for Longstaff, 83) – N/A

James Justin (for Bogle, 83) – N/A

Ilia Gruev (for Aaronson, 90+1) – N/A

Lukas Nmecha (for Calvert-Lewin, 90+1) – N/A

Not used: Piroe, Bijol, Meslier, Gray.

