Leeds United ratings: The player who put Fulham to bed and the midfielder whose alertness paid dividends
For all three of their goalscorers in a 3-1 win – all four, in fact – it was their first goal for their new club, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header was the first goal the Whites have scored from open play this season. The second half was backs-to-the-wall, but Leeds held out for a second victory of the campaign.
Karl Darlow – two excellent saves at the start of the second half, albeit one counted for nothing because of a foul 8
Jayden Bogle – his injury is a concern but his cross for Calvert-Lewin's goal was terrific 7
Joe Rodon – dragged out of position for the opening goal but otherwise a solid performance 6
Pascal Struijk – a big block was the highlight of a good performance 7
Gabriel Gudmundsson – put in another good display and two crosses that deserved a white shirt on the end of them as he put the previous week at Fulham to bed 8
Sean Longstaff – his passing was not always as sharp as he might like but the energy was non-stop 6
Ethan Ampadu - makes Leeds' midfield look much more solid 7
Anton Stach – scored a wonderful free-kick and his alertness made Noah Okafor's goal in another good midfield performance from him 8
Brenden Aaronson – lacks real Premier League quality, but not heart 7
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – off the mark for Leeds and he again did his job well as a targetman before spending much of the second half as a spectator 7
Noah Okafor – an exquisite early touch was a signal that he was set for a good game. He delivered on that but faded early and was substituted 7
Substitutes:
Jack Harrison (for Okafor, 69) – worked hard on the left to support Gudmundsson 6
Ao Tanaka (for Longstaff, 83) – N/A
James Justin (for Bogle, 83) – N/A
Ilia Gruev (for Aaronson, 90+1) – N/A
Lukas Nmecha (for Calvert-Lewin, 90+1) – N/A
Not used: Piroe, Bijol, Meslier, Gray.