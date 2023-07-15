The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after being released by Norwich City. He was signed by the Canaries during the reign of current Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

According to Football Insider, the Leeds academy graduate will spend time with the club he left back in 2016 ahead of a potential return. Byram ascended the youth ranks at Elland Road before establishing himself in the first-team and eventually sealing a move to West Ham United in the Premier League.

However, injury hampered his time with the Hammers and once again hindered him after he joined Norwich. He has made just 98 senior appearances since leaving West Yorkshire, across spells with West Ham and Norwich and a loan stint at Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent. Image: Rob Munro/Getty Images

Speaking regarding his injury troubles on talkSPORT in 2022, Byram said: "I must have had about 20 injections, tried everything, and at that point I did question is it just something that’s not going to get right? To be fair to the physio staff here they constantly kept positive with me, everything always heals it just takes time.”