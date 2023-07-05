All Sections
Leeds United set for new goalkeeping coach as Marcos Abad says his goodbyes

Goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad has said his goodbyes to Leeds United following the arrival of Daniel Farke.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

When the German was announced as the Whites' new manager on a four-year contract on Tuesday evening it was announced his long-time coaching lieutenants Eddie Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla.

With Abad in situ, here was no mention of a new goalkeeping coach, but now that seems certain to follow too.

Fabian Otte, who worked with Farke at Borrusia Monchengladbach has been mentioned as a possibility.

Abad has been working at Thorp Arch for six years, overseeing the rise of first-choice Illan Meslier, who is expected to be one of a host of senior players to leave this summer.

"It has been six impressive seasons, an incredibly wonderful professional and personal adventure," Abad wrote on social media. "Being part of this club has been one of the most beautiful things in my life, and it will always remain in my heart."

IMPORTANT ROLE: Goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad (left) worked closely with Illan Meslier as the Frenchman settled into English footballIMPORTANT ROLE: Goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad (left) worked closely with Illan Meslier as the Frenchman settled into English football
