Leeds United have continued shuffling the boardroom chairs after appointing two new directors.

Andrew Schwartzberg and Eugene Schneur are the latest additions.

Last summer saw San Francisco 49ers Enterprises buy out Andrea Radrizzani to go from minority to majority shareholders, with Paraag Marathe stepping up from vice-chairman to chairman as a result.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

The group which now fully owns the Championship club is an ever-evolving myriad of investors from different backgrounds, as highlighted by celebrity football fan and Hollywood actor Will Ferrell taking a minority stake late last season.

Many have experience of American sports and Schwartzberg brings his of being part of the group which owns NBA basketball side Charlotte Hornets to his new role of vice-chairman.

He takes the place of Rudy Cline-Thomas, who stepped up to the role last summer after Marathe's promotion. The former basketball agent has cited other business demands on his time for coming off the board but remains a significant investor.

Schwartzberg and Schneur, who both have backgrounds in affordable housing, will sit alongside Marathe, chief executive Angus Kinnear and Peter Lowy on the reshaped board.

Having had to sell key players to ensure they do not breach financial fair play regulations and with Premier League interest in others, the Whites are looking to step up their recruitment ahead of the start of the new season on August 10 having so far only signed Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns and loanee Joe Rothwell.