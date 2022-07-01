Leeds United target Tyler Adams could be set for loan stint

Adams, linked as a possible replacement for Manchester City-bound Kalvin Phillips, has been a bit-part player in Germany, but it has not stopped him playing eight of his country’s 10 internationals this year, three as captain.

Leeds coach Jesse Marsch handed the now-23-year-old a senior debut at New York Red Bulls and worked with him at Leipzig.

Phillips had a medical in Manchester yesterday, and once his £45m move is finalised, 18-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi is due to go the opposite way for £5m.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Millwall are interested in loaning England Under-21 centre-back Charlie Cresswell, son of former Leeds, Sheffield United and York City forward Richard.

Meanwhile, the Whites and Burnley have decided against legal action against Everton with the Premier League satisfied the Toffees have not broken financial fair play rules.

Midfielder Romal Palmer has left Barnsley after seven years to join Turkish side Goztepe SK on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old rejected a new contract to join Goztepe, relegated from the Turkish Super Lig last season, on a four-year deal.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan has joined League Two Swindon Town on loan whilst Olympiakos have emerged as suitors for Sheffield United left wing-back Max Lowe. Last week they signed Huddersfield Town right wing-back Pipa.