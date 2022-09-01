Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirmation could soon by forthcoming with Jesse Marsch is due to speak to the media at 1.30pm.

The Whites made no secret of the fact they wanted another striker in this window if they could find one who meets their requirements, and Rodrigo's dislocated shoulder at home to Everton on Tuesday has arguably intensified the need.

HIGHLY-RATED: Marseille's Senegal striker Bamba Dieng has emerged as a possible target for Leeds United

Dieng, who has 11 international caps and one goal, is at Ligue 1 Marseilles. He scored for Senegal in the penalty shoot-out which saw them win this year's African Cup of Nations and at 22 is highly rated.

Reports suggest an initial fee of £8.7m, with further add-ons to come.

Other options looked at were PSV EIndhoven's Cody Gakpo, who tends to be used more on the left of a front three by his club but has a good goalscoring record, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, who was their centre-forward at Elland Road on the opening day of the season.