Leeds United transfer latest: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Christian Pulisic - latest odds of players making deadline day Whites switch
The summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday, September 1, with Leeds United still in the market for an attacking player.
Whites boss Jesse Marsch spoke on Tuesday night in the wake of their 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton about potential targets.
Marsch admitted Wolves striker Hwang Hee-Chan is someone who has been on their radar for some time.
But who else could they make a move for among a number of players they have been linked with?
Odds provided by OLBG.
Leeds transfers (to sign before 3rd September 2022)
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea’s attacking midfielder - 16/1
Cody Gakpo, Dutch forward at PSV Eindhoven - 16/1
Adama Traore, Wolves winger - 16/1
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool forward - 20/1
Ismaila Sarr, Watford forward - 20/1
Ben Brereton Diaz, Blackburn striker - 20/1
Armando Broja, Chelsea forward - 33/1
Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa defender - 33/1
Conor Gallagher, Chelsea midfielder - 50/1