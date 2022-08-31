Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Jesse Marsch spoke on Tuesday night in the wake of their 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton about potential targets.

Marsch admitted Wolves striker Hwang Hee-Chan is someone who has been on their radar for some time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who else could they make a move for among a number of players they have been linked with?

Odds provided by OLBG.

Leeds transfers (to sign before 3rd September 2022)

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea’s attacking midfielder - 16/1

Cody Gakpo, Dutch forward at PSV Eindhoven - 16/1

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - will he join Leeds United?

Adama Traore, Wolves winger - 16/1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool forward - 20/1

Ismaila Sarr, Watford forward - 20/1

Ben Brereton Diaz, Blackburn striker - 20/1

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic - odds of him making deadline day move to Leeds.

Armando Broja, Chelsea forward - 33/1

Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa defender - 33/1

Conor Gallagher, Chelsea midfielder - 50/1